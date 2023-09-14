How Russia and US agree on the Ukraine issue?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The G20 joint declaration is seen as a big diplomatic win for India. The West and Russia both agreed to sign on the dotted lines. Listen in to India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant who shares how they sat together for 200 hours to reach an agreement on a paragraph on Ukraine.

