/How nerve damage triggers long-lasting chronic pain

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 17:05 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 17:05 IST
Chronic nerve pain occurs when damaged nerves continue sending abnormal pain signals to the brain. Unlike pain caused by a fresh injury, neuropathic pain can persist long after tissues have healed. Symptoms often include burning, shooting, stabbing, tingling, or electric shock-like sensations. Scientists say changes in both the damaged nerves and the brain's pain-processing systems can keep the pain cycle active, affecting millions worldwide.