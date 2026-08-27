/How close is AI to pulling the trigger? | Military AI evolution

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 21:05 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 21:05 IST
The future battlefield is increasingly powered by algorithms. AI is transforming military operations through autonomous drones, smart surveillance systems, target recognition software and battlefield decision-support tools. As the global AI arms race intensifies, countries are racing to gain a strategic advantage through artificial intelligence. The rise of autonomous weapons has also sparked concerns about ethics, accountability and international regulation. This report explores how AI is reshaping warfare and whether India is ready for the military challenges of the future.