Hostage release: Hamas frees 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and 1 Filipino citizen

The latest from the Israel-Hamas War, 24 hostages have been released by Hamas and 39 prisoners have been released by Israel as a part of a 4-day truce. The war between Israel and Hamas which has been raging for weeks now finally witnesses a few moments of peace. Families on both sides of the war are now reuniting with their lost loved ones. To know more watch this interview with Adi Levy from the Israel Institute of Florida Atlantic University.