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Hormuz Shipping Recovery Hits Reverse Gear
Hormuz Shipping Recovery Hits Reverse Gear
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST
| Updated:
Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST
The strait of Hormuz is witnessing another sharp decline in shipping activity after the ceasefire between the United States and Iran collapsed.
Trending Topics
Strait of Hormuz
USA
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