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Hormuz Shipping Recovery Hits Reverse Gear

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST
The strait of Hormuz is witnessing another sharp decline in shipping activity after the ceasefire between the United States and Iran collapsed.

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