/Hormuz Attack: GFS Galaxy Was Struck by a Projectile on July 12

An Indian marine engineer from Pune has been confirmed dead after a merchant vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The victim, who had gone missing following the strike, was part of the crew aboard the GFS Galaxy. The incident comes just a day after another Indian seafarer was killed in Iranian missile attacks on UAE-linked tankers in the region. India has strongly condemned the attacks, summoned Iran's Deputy Ambassador in New Delhi, and launched a new "Seafarer First" response system, including real-time vessel tracking, to protect Indian nationals working at sea. Authorities are coordinating with Oman to bring the deceased engineer's mortal remains back to India.