#Gravitas | In a win for the LGBTQI+ community, Hong Kong's top court has made a landmark ruling. The top court has upheld the rights of same sex married couples to subsidized housing benefits as well as equal inheritance. On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s top court upheld three earlier rulings that favored granting housing and inheritance rights to same-sex couples. According to reports, Court of Final Appeal's unanimous decision dismissed the government's appeals in gay rights housing case. This even as Hong Kong doesn't recognize same-sex marriages by itself, prompting some couples to marry elsewhere. Watch this video to find out more.