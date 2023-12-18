videos
Hong Kong: Media mogul Jimmy Lai on trial
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 18, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Security is tight outside Hong Kong court as media tycoon and pro-democracy activist arrives at the court to face his biggest trial. The 76-year-old can face life imprisonment.
