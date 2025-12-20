/Honduras on Edge, Vote Counting Enters Third Week

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 21:04 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 21:04 IST
Honduras' National Electoral Council on Thursday began a long-delayed manual count of about 15% of the votes cast in last month's presidential election, a laborious task that could end up overturning the conservative candidate's lead.
The special review process will examine hundreds of thousands of ballots that had been left uncounted by computers due to inconsistencies with the tally sheets that were identified by election officials.