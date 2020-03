The day to celebrate changemakers took place at a glittering ceremony and the winners of the BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2020 were announced and felicitated by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. The winners were rewarded across six categories of Awards: Changemaker - Social Transformation, Changemaker - Digital Transformation, Changemaker - Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker, Iconic Changemaker, and Changemaker of the Year.