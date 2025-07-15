Published: Jul 15, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 08:59 IST
HIMARS roars from Ukraine to Pacific in global war shift
A battlefield weapon born in American factories, sharpened in Ukrainian trenches, and now echoing across the world. HIMARS - It has become the defining weapon of modern warfare, reshaping strategies from Europe to Asia. Now, Estonia, Australia, and Taiwan have joined this elite club, with the Baltic nations rushing to have them in their arsenal as well. Watch in for more details!