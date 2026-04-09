/Hezbollah And Israel Continue to Trade Fire Amid Uncertainty Over Iran Ceasefire

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 21:30 IST
Lebanon is once again under intense fire as Israeli airstrikes continue despite a declared ceasefire. Massive explosions have rocked multiple areas, with thick smoke covering the skyline. Reports say over 250 people have been killed, as Lebanon accuses Israel of violating international law. The situation is rapidly escalating, raising fears that the fragile truce may collapse completely, pushing the region closer to a wider and more dangerous conflict.