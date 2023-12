Has Russia outlasted Ukraine in the War of Attrition as US aid dries up?

Has Russia outlasted Ukraine in the War of Attrition as the United States' aid dries up? Will Venezuela invade Guyana over the newly discovered oil reserves? West Africa's G-5 anti-Jihadist alliance crumbles & yet another mass shooting rocks a University in the United States. Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.