Harry Brook made 184 and Joe Root 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 which carried England to 315-3 at stumps on the rain-shortened first day of the second cricket test against New Zealand. A day which began without promise with a lost toss and three early wickets ended after only 65 overs and after a parade of records and milestones which saw England take almost unbreakable control of the match and series.