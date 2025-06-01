LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 08:51 IST
Hamas Seeks Amendments To Gaza Truce Plan, US Envoy Slams Them As ‘Unacceptable’
Hamas said it filed its response to a US-backed proposal for a Gaza truce deal, refuting Israeli claims it rejected it, but saying it still seeks “a guarantee” of a permanent ceasefire.

