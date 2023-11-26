Hamas release second group of hostages

The much-awaited second round of hostage exchange has taken place. Hamas has released 13 Israeli & 4 Thai hostages in exchange for the freedom of another 39 Palestinian prisoners. How will things unfold when this brief pause in fighting comes to an end? Professor James A. Russel, Associate pr#ofessor in the department of National Security Affairs at NPS. An expert on U.S. Foreign policy in the middle east, military innovation, and national security strategy joins us to discuss