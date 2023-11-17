World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Hamas refutes Israeli claims of command center, weapons inside Al-Shifa hospital
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 17, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Defence Forces in Gaza have been forced to contend with a sophisticated maze of underground tunnels and bunkers built by Hamas military experts.
trending now
US President Joe Biden says, 'stable China ties will benefit the world'
Hamas leader: No difference with Iran | APEC Summit
Israel-Palestine war: Netanyahu says, 'attempt to minimise civilian casualties 'not successful'
Russia says artist was spreading misinformation about military
Hamas refutes Israeli claims of command center, weapons inside Al-Shifa hospital
recommended videos
Elon Musk faces backlash from some Jewish leaders
Spain: Protesters clash with riot police as they protest against Catalan Amnesty | World News | WION
China's expansionism making world unstable
Israel-Palestine war | UN rejects unilateral 'safe zones' in Gaza
How Israel is wiping out Hamas tunnels
recommended videos
Elon Musk faces backlash from some Jewish leaders
Spain: Protesters clash with riot police as they protest against Catalan Amnesty | World News | WION
China's expansionism making world unstable
Israel-Palestine war | UN rejects unilateral 'safe zones' in Gaza