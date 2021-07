Fewer pilgrims than normal flocked to the city of Mina, the first of the three-day stoning of the devil ritual amid the coronavirus. The annual ritual usually brings millions of worshippers from all over the world shoulder to shoulder. Clad in white robes denoting a state of purity and face masks, men and women cast their stones in Mina, a neighbourhood east of Mecca. After their third day of stoning, pilgrims will go back to Mecca to pray at the Grand Mosque at the end of haj.