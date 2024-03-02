Haiti Violence: Haitian gang leader 'barbeque' vows to oust PM

A wave of panic has swept through Haiti. Once again, gang violence and heavy gun fire broke out in the country's capital of Port-au-Prince on Thursday. Haiti's Capital Port-au-Prince is under siege the Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier has in fact warned that he'll keep trying to oust the prime minister. The Caribbean island nation has marked a second day of deadly gun violence at least about four police officers have ended up losing their lives and dozens of others being killed since Thursday. Watch to know more!