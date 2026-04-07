/Gunfire Near Building Housing Israeli Consulate Killing Three; Turkish Govt To Probe

At least two attackers were killed and one was injured in a shooting outside a building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday. According to Turkish media, the attackers, who had long guns and backpacks, were shot dead by Turkish security forces in a gunbattle and two police officers sustained injuries in the incident. Police officers pulled out guns and took cover as shots rang out for at least 10 minutes. One person was covered in blood, Reuters reported. There were no Israeli diplomats present inside the consulate at the time of the incident.