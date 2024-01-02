videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gujarat: Toddler who fell into borewell dies en route hospital post rescue
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Gujarat: The Toddler slipped into the open borewell while playing. The three-year-old was stuck insider a borewell for nine hours. Watch the video to know more!
trending now
Bangladesh convicts Nobel laureate of violating labour laws
France Plane Row: Gujarat police claim 2-year-old onboard 'Donkey flight' not missing
Economic impact of Gaza war on Israel, economy faces strain; GDP drops | World DNA
UPI transaction: New regulations and changes, Inactive UPI accounts to be deactivated
Sidhu Moose Wala's murdered Goldy Brar designated as individual terrorist under UAPA by MHA
recommended videos
Japan earthquake: Tsunami hits central Japan after magnitude 7.6 earthquake, over 40 aftershocks
Red Sea Crisis: Iran warship enters trade passage amid Houthi attacks on vessels
India: Manipur sees fresh round of violence, curfew announced; 3 civilians shot dead in Imphal
Are sanctions on Russia finally hurting? India's crude imports from Russia hit on payments issues
Ayodhya Ram Temple: Criminals loot devotees in Ram Temple's name, QR code fraud targets devotees
recommended videos
Japan earthquake: Tsunami hits central Japan after magnitude 7.6 earthquake, over 40 aftershocks
Red Sea Crisis: Iran warship enters trade passage amid Houthi attacks on vessels
India: Manipur sees fresh round of violence, curfew announced; 3 civilians shot dead in Imphal
Are sanctions on Russia finally hurting? India's crude imports from Russia hit on payments issues