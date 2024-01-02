LIVE TV

Gujarat: Toddler who fell into borewell dies en route hospital post rescue

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Gujarat: The Toddler slipped into the open borewell while playing. The three-year-old was stuck insider a borewell for nine hours. Watch the video to know more!

