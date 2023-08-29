Guandan: China's card game strategy for building connections

Updated: Aug 29, 2023
As foreign funding dwindles amid strained international relations, Chinese financiers are turning to an unexpected source to unlock domestic capital: a centuries-old card game known as ‘Guandan.’ translated as ‘throwing eggs,’ this poker-like game has found its way into the hearts of bankers, business executives, and even local officials seeking to strengthen connections.

