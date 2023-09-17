Greece climate crisis: PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis says, 'Greece is facing war in time of peace'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Greece is going through a severe climate crisis, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says that the country is facing war in time of peace. During his annual speech, he announced fresh funding and state reforms.

