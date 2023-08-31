Gravitas: Xi Jinping 'likely' to skip G20 summit |Is China trying to disrupt the summit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Is China trying to subvert the G20 summit? After releasing a provocative map, Xi Jinping is 'likely' to skip the G20 summit in New Delhi. Has India's G20 presidency rattled Xi Jinping? Molly Gambhir reports.

