Gravitas: WION correspondent Anas Mallick returns home safe

Published: Aug 05, 2022, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION correspondent Anas Mallick, who went missing on Thursday evening in Kabul while on a reporting assignment in Afghanistan, recounts the 21-hour-long ordeal, and shares how he was physically assaulted while in the Taliban custody on Gravitas.
