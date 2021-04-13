Gravitas: WHO's appeal: Suspend sale of live animals in markets

Apr 13, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A wet market in Wuhan may have launched the pandemic. Now, the WHO is urging countries to suspend the sale of live animals in food markets. Will China now ban its wet markets? WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
