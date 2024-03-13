Gravitas: Who is Pakistan's New Interior Minister? Coalition Partners PML-N, PPP Say 'not our man'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inducted 19 members into his cabinet, ending a long govt formation process in the cash-strapped country. Among the names inducted into the cabinet, one name stands out. That is of Mohsin Raza Naqvi who has been appointed as the interior minister. His appointment is interesting because the coalition partners, PML-N, and PPP, have both denied that he is "their man." The coalition partners are distancing themselves from him.