Gravitas: 'We warned them:' Egyptian official claims | Israel rejects advance alert claim as 'fake'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Did Israel's security agencies underestimate Egypt's repeated warnings about a potential strike by Hamas? A senior Egyptian intelligence officer has made a startling revelation. He claims, Jerusalem ignored multiple warnings on potential hamas strike. Here's a report.

