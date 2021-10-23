Gravitas: Violence at rally by Pakistani Islamists

Oct 23, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Supporters of Pakistan's banned Islamist outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik marched to Islamabad, demanding the release of their top leader. At least 3 police officers were killed & many injured in the clashes that followed. Palki Sharma tells you more.
