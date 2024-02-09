Gravitas | Uttarakhand on Edge After Communal Clashes | Action on Madrasa Triggers Riots, 6 Dead

Uttarakhand is on edge after communal violence erupted on Thursday. The administration's demolition drive where a madrasa stood, triggered the clashes. The local administration said that a prior notice had been issued and the demolition was greenlit after a court order. The District Magistrate also claimed that the violence could have been pre-planned. At least 6 people have died as rioters resorted to stone pelting, and torching cars. Schools have been shut, curfew has been ordered and shoot-at-sight orders have been given to maintain law and order.