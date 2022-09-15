Gravitas: US inflation data spooks global markets

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US inflation data for August came in at 8.3%, much higher than the market expectations. The latest data has revived fears of a hawkish interest hike by the Federal Reserve. How will this impact global markets? Priyanka Sharma tells you.
