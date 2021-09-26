Gravitas US Edition: Decoding Imran Khan's UNGA speech

Sep 26, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran Khan's UNGA address was mostly a rant. He tried to paint Pakistan as a victim of terror, promoted the Taliban as a force for good & spewed venom against India. Here's Palki Sharma's take on the Pak PM's speech.
