Gravitas US Edition: Are world leaders ignoring an impending financial pandemic?

Sep 23, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Are world leaders ignoring an impending global financial crisis? China's Evergrande crisis has rattled global markets. While Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US could default on its debt obligations. Palki Sharma tells you more.
