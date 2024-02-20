Gravitas: US-based company starts 3-3-3 program for its employees

A company in the Unites States has allowed its employees to go out at 3pm once or twice a week, in a group of 3 and spend upto $30 each, which will be reimbursed to them. The purpose, they say, is to boost employee interaction for the overall benefit of the company. But many companies across the world have come up with interesting ways to boost employee wellbeing. How important is this and do these quirky methods work for all companies? Find out.