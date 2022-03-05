LIVE TV
Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Ukrainians put out fire
Airstrike near hostel as Indian students in Ukraine spend harrowing night in bunker
Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised
This is Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuke power plant in Europe targetted by Russia
Even as Ukraine suffers, luxury brands in Russia see sales rise as country’s rich panic-buy jewellery, watches
'Please use with caution': Elon Musk warns that starlink can be 'targeted' by Russia, advises caution
Destruction of infrastructure that threatens us will be completed: Lavrov
In humanitarian relief, Biden administration offers 'Temporary Protected Status' to Ukrainians in US
China reacts to accusations that it asked Russia to stall Ukraine attack till after Winter Olympics
Russia using deepfakes to spread misinformation against Ukraine, claims report
Ukrainian sniper killed Russia's top general, say reports
Gravitas: Ukraine war: Will Russia declare martial law?
Mar 05, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Russians are reportedly fleeing their country in the fear of martial law and conscription. Those fleeing Russia say tickets are sold out and planes are packed. Palki Sharma brings you the details.
