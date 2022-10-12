Gravitas: Ukraine to get air defence system used at the White House

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's been 230 days since the war in Ukraine started. Russia is raining missiles, Ukraine is stepping up its defences. NATO plans to provide air defence systems to Kyiv, this includes a system used at the White House. Priyanka Sharma reports.
