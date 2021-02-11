Gravitas: TikToker uses 'Gorilla Glue' on Hair

Feb 11, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A TikToker in Louisiana got into a sticky situation after she used Gorilla Glue on her hair. Meanwhile, a court proceeding in Texas turned 'appawling' after a lawyer appeared as a cat.
