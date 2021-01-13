Gravitas: The impact of the Pandemic on Hollywood

Jan 13, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
2020 was a box office flop. With theatres shut and releases postponed, Hollywood saw an 80% slide in its box office revenue. Box offices across the World saw a slide in ticket sales. 2020 was a disaster. Will its sequel be any different?
