Gravitas: The Gulf is under attack

Jan 24, 2022, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The UAE intercepted two Houthi missiles in what was the second attack on Abu Dhabi in 7 days. With Arab nations in their corner, will the UAE rejoin the war in Yemen? What are Abu Dhabi's options? Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App