Gravitas: Terrorist Shahid Latif killed in Sialkot

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Shahid Latif, the key conspirator behind the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in 2016, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sialkot district. Whether it's Nijjar or Latif India's enemies fall one after other on foreign soil.

