Gravitas: Taliban expresses 'desire' to join China's belt & road

Sep 08, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban are putting China in charge of rebuilding post-war Afghanistan. They want to join Beijing's Belt & Road Initiative. Will China get sucked into the Afghan churn? Will it be next in the graveyard of empires? Palki Sharma tells you.
