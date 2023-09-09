Gravitas: Spain's Own Metoo Movement | The World Cup Kiss Controversy Continues

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
After the World Cup kiss scandal, hundreds of Spanish women have shared their stories of sexual abuse. Football chief Luis Rubiales' unwanted kiss to Jenni Hermoso has triggered a #metoo movement in Spain. Priyanka Sharma and Molly Gambhir tell you more

