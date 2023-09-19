Gravitas: 'Shameful', Pak fundamentalists triggered after Miss Universe Pakistan pageant

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
A Miss Universe beauty pageant has rattled fundamentalists in Pakistan. They're calling the pageant 'shameful' & 'Un-islamic'. Should a pageant be Islamabad's priority right now? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

