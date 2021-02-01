LIVE TV
Gravitas: Second week of Anti-Putin protests: At least 5000 detained
Feb 01, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Russia witnessed its second round of anti-Putin protests over the weekend. At least 5000 people were detained. The crackdown by the Russian police is being condemned by leading world powers.
