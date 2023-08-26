Gravitas: Saudi Arabia Considers Chinese Bid for Nuclear Plant | Why U.S. Is Worried

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Saudi Arabia is contemplating China's bid to build its first nuclear plant. It comes amid fears in the U.S. over the growing closeness between China and the Gulf country. So what does this growing bonhomie mean for the U.S.? Molly Gambhir brings you the story.

