Gravitas: Rishi Sunak Faces Turmoil on Multiple Fronts | Legal Blow, Sacked Minister's Rebuke, Party Uproar

UK PM Rishi Sunak is facing multiple challenges. On Wednesday, Britain's Supreme Court deemed his govt's flagship immigration policy as 'unlawful.' The Rwanda scheme was the central plank of Sunak's immigration policy ahead of an election next year. The court ruling takes even greater significance after Sunak sacked Interior Minister Suella Braverman, whose scope included dealing with immigration. After exiting her office, Braverman penned a scathing letter to Sunak, accusing him of being weak. She alleged that Sunak had failed the British people.