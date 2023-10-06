Gravitas: Putin's Shocking Theory: Could Wagner Boss Have Accidentally Caused His Plane To Crash?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Did Russia's Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crash due to an onboard grenade blast? Russian President Vladimir Putin has made startling revelations about the plane crash that killed the head of the mercenary group in August. Here's a report.

