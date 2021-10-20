Gravitas: 'Pure Harassment', Trump slams Lawsuit against him

Oct 20, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Is Donald Trump being harassed? At a recent legal hearing, Trump labelled a lawsuit against him as 'pure harassment'. The former U.S. President is fighting multiple legal battles after leaving the White House. Palki Shama gets you a report.
Read in App