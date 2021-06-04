Gravitas: Poetic Justice? Elephants on the loose in China

Jun 04, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China mocks India as an 'Elephant' who is no match for the 'Dragon'. Now, a herd of 15 elephants have wreaked havoc in the #Yunnan province and caused $1.7 million in losses. Is this poetic justice? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
