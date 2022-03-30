Gravitas: Petro Poroshenko exclusive: Artillery fire during WION interview

Mar 30, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Since the beginning of the invasion, Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been on the frontline. Poroshenko spoke to WION today in the middle of an artillery operation. Palki Sharma brings you an excerpt from that conversation.
